Maharashtra minister calls Kangana Ranaut 'nachnewali' over her comments on Mahatma Gandhi

courted another controversy after she commented on freedom fighters in her latest interview. To Times Now, she said that India attained its Independence in 'Bheek'. Later on Instagram, she passed a comment on Mahatma Gandhi and that irked the masses more. Many have demanded that her Padma Shri award be revoked and complaints are being filed against her. Now, a Maharashtra Minister has given a harsh statement against Kangana Ranaut.

As reported by News Agency PTI, Vijay Wadettiwar called her a dancer girl and said that her statements make no sense. Her comments have also been termed as 'anti-national'. The news agency quoted him saying, "If some dancer girl ('nachnewali') levels allegations against Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of response." He further mentioned, "Nine out of ten people badmouth her. There is no need to talk more about her."

Over her comment on Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson Tushar Gandhi also penned an article expressing his thoughts. He wrote that it requires more courage to turn the cheek after getting slapped. An excerpt from the article read, "Those who allege that Gandhians only turn the other cheek and are, therefore, cowards cannot understand the courage required to be so brave. They are incapable of understanding such heroism. But we must not forget. To turn the other cheek is not the act of a coward. It takes a lot of courage, and Indians of that time displayed it in abundance."

We await Kangana Ranaut's response to the same. Currently, she is busy shooting for Tanu Weds Sheru with Nawazzuddin Siddiqui.