had an ‘oops moment’ recently as she got out from her car. The actress was seen wearing a green maxi dress. She seemed shocked to see the paps. Her nude bra was visible as the actress tried to cover it with her bag. Have a look at the videos shared by Viral Bhayani below: Also Read - 5 actresses who didn't let their husbands come in the way of their Big Bollywood dreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

She was trolled in the comments section. "Why cnt These women wear normal decent clothes" wrote a user. But many others didn’t find the dress to be ‘indecent’. Defending the actress a user wrote, “This particular dress is very pretty there is nothing revealing in her body. Itna toh normal sbhi phente hai.” Another user commented, “Everyone has own choice.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shershaah director compares Kiara Advani to Nayanthara, Kuruthi trailer is darkly riveting, Adhyayan Summan's Entrapped looks engaging and more

A few days ago, had an oops moment as well. She was seen running towards her car as videographers follow her. When she sat in the car, her dress slid and revealed more than she must have desired. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Aastha Gill, Raqesh Bapat, Rohit Reddy, Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal and more to participate in Karan Johar's show? Check complete list of contestants

She was trolled on the choice of her dress. “Ek taraf baalo se chupaliya dusre taraf hath se.. y they wear dresses in which they aren't comfortable!!" asked a user. "Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable Why?" asked another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Coming back to Mallika, her recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. Directed by , it features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, , Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.