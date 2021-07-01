Mandira Bedi breaks gender stereotype as she performs husband Raj Kaushal's last rites; netizens call her 'empowered woman of India'

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal breathed his last yesterday. As per the reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at home. Later, pictures and videos from his funeral made their way to the internet. Mandira Bedi appeared to be inconsolable as she took part in the last rites of her husband. The actress was spotted holding the bier which generally is held by men in India. As the pictures went viral, netizens lauded Mandira Bedi for breaking the gender stereotypes even in time of grief.

Sharing an article narrating the same, a netizen called her "EMPOWERED WOMAN OF INDIA." Another netizen wrote, "may god bless her. it’s appreciable that even in this moment of grief, she broke the gender stereotypes and smashed the patriarchy." At the funeral, we saw Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi's closest friends like Ronit Roy, Ashish Chowdhry, Samir Soni, Apurva Agnihotri and others.

Just today, Ashish Chowdhry made a an emotional note on social media dedicated to Raj Kaushal. Sharing some throwback pictures, Ashish wrote, "My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again."

Other celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Arshad Warsi, R Madhavan and many others also took to their respective social media to mourn and express shock over Raj Kaushal's sudden demise. Raj and Mandira have two kids, Vir and Tara. May god give them strength to sail through these tough times.