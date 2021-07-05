Mandira Bedi makes her first social media post after husband Raj Kaushal's demise; shares heartbreaking throwback pictures

On June 30, Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Raj Kaushal was a director and producer. He had produced Onir's critically acclaimed film My Brother...Nikhil. As per the reports, he suffered a heart attack and passed away while on the way to the hospital. His funeral was held on the same day and a prayer meet was organised on Saturday. The couple's closest friends like Ashish Chowdhry, Rohit Roy and others stood by Mandira in tough times. Now, the actress has made her first post on social media after Raj's demise. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate; Sona Mohapatra stands by Mandira Bedi after she is trolled for performing the last rites of her husband Raj Kaushal

On Instagram, Mandira Bedi shared a few throwback pictures that sees her and Raj gleefully smiling over their dinner date. She did not write a caption along with the post but expressed her emotions with a broken heart emoji. Friends from the industry dropped comments extending supporting to grieving Mandira Bedi. Shakti Mohan wrote, " Love and prayers for you and your family. God bless you all." Ashish Chowdhry who was by the side of Mandira throughout the funeral wrote, "I love you meri jaan." Other celebrities like Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani, Aashka Goradia, Nandish Sandhu, Armaan Malik and many others also commented on the post.

Meanwhile, singer Sulaiman Merchant spoke to Etimes about Raj's demise. He was quoted saying, "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chowdhry, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late."