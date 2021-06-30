Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away: Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and other celebs express shock and grief over his sudden death

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest. Celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, Onir, Ronit Roy and others expressed grief and shock on social media.