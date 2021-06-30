Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away: Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and other celebs express shock and grief over his sudden death

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal to a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, Raj Kaushal who was a filmmaker, was at home when he breathed his last. His funeral was carried out this morning with celebrities like Ronit Roy and others biding him a final adieu. Quite a few celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to mourn his death and send their condolences to Mandira Bedi and kids. Also Read - Anupam Kher gets a 'reality check' when a Himachal man fails to recognise him; says 'presumed that everybody in India knows me' – watch hilarious video

On Instagram, Neha Dhupia shared a candid picture expressing her shock on Raj Kaushal's sudden demise. She wrote, "Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can't believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara … I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj."

Rohit Roy penned a length note calling Raj Kaushal one of the nicest people he knew. His post read, "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… and just like that, he's gone, even without saying good bye too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair…Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE."

Anupam Kher who worked with Mandira Bedi in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also sent his condolences. On Twitter, he wrote, "Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. #OmShanti." Other celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Tisca Chopra, Onir and more also expressed grief. Check out tweets below:

No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend ? — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 30, 2021

Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. ?#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/HrzULdJhYd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2021

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed ? — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) June 30, 2021

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021

May his soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences with Mandira Bedi and family.