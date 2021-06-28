Manikarnika Returns: Writer Ashish Kaul 'vehemently' opposes any relief to Kangana Ranaut in copyright infringement case – deets inside

Kangana Ranaut is controversy's favorite child. Every now and then she makes it to the headlines for controversial reasons. She never minces words, thus calling for a lot of attention for her bold statements. She has also fallen into legal mess because of the same. Apart from having a defamation case against her, recently writer Ashish Kaul filed a copyright infringement case against her. Not very long ago, Kangana announced the second part of her film Manikarnika and that has got her in trouble. Reportedly, writer Ashish Kaul claims that the storyline of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda is similar to the book written by him titled Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir.

After Ashish Kaul filed a case against her, Kangana Ranaut and her brother moved to Bombay High Court to file a petition to quash the FIR against them. However, the writer's lawyer's have now stated that they will oppose any relief granted to the actress. As per Etimes, lawyers Yogita Joshi and Amani Khan representing Ashish Kaul said, "Kangana Ranaut has filed for passport issuance and pleads that her passport is refused by authorities in view of the case by our client Ashish Kaul and another case both at the Bandra Magistrate Court.” Further adding, “We have waived off notice and will be filing a detailed and comprehensive reply vehemently opposing any relief since she is yet to appear before the Police for a statement in this case and therefore investigation has been slow ( sic)”

Reportedly, Ashish Kaul had mailed his book to Kangana Ranaut and when the actress made the announcement of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda on Twitter, she used some parts of it without taking Ashish Kaul's permission. He then moved to court to file copyright case.

Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi that released in 2019 was a hit and therefore, there is immense buzz around the sequel. Further details about this case are awaited.