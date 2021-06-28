Manikarnika Returns: Writer Ashish Kaul 'vehemently' opposes any relief to Kangana Ranaut in copyright infringement case – deets inside

Kangana Ranaut found herself in a legal mess as writer Ashish Kaul filed a copyright infringement case against her. He claimed that the storyline of Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda was similar to the book written by him.