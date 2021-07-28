Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar calls out racism against people from North East; says, 'you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country'

Mirabai Chanu's win at Olympics 2020 is being celebrated by everyone in the country. However, 's wife Ankita Konwar penned about the harsh reality. She spoke about racism and penned about how people from North East India are considered Indian only when they win medals. She wrote a heartfelt note on social media and shared her experience of facing racism. Also Read - Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar gives this WITTY reply to a fan asking her about family planning

Ankita's note read, "If you're from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as "chinky" "Chinese" "Nepali" or a new addition "corona". India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience." She shared the note with caption, "Every. Single. Time ! .#hypocrites." A lot of people are applauding her for raising her voice and sharing the note.

A comment on her post read, "Totally agree, thanks for sharing this much needed post as your voice can be easily heard. I too am labelled and is still called names or past comments being from northeast, whatever protitu jonom t ahomiya hoi janmo luwar akha." Check out her note below:

Earlier, Ankita Konwar had made it to the headlines as she spoke about breaking the stereotype around the age difference between her and Milind. She wrote, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. The survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."