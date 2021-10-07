Well, it seem we are in that stage of a controversial event when opinions are overflowing. Even celebs are putting across their takes on the issue of and 's son ’s arrest by the NCB in the drug case. Minutes after 's post, her alleged ex took to Instagram Stories and wrote that we must not glorify ‘mistakes’. She also wrote that ‘mafia pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence’. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan gives an important life lesson to Aryan Khan in a hard-hitting note; asks him to, 'Own everything he experiences'

Her post read, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.... Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan misses shoot, switches off phone, asks friends to not visit Mannat: King Khan in a devastated state post Aryan Khan’s arrest

It seems she was reacting to Hrithik's post who had earlier written a note addressing Aryan. His post was like a pep talk. The actor wrote on Instagram, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they'r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man. Oct 7, 2021." Have a look at his post below:

So, do you think Kangana's post was a reaction to Hrithik's post?