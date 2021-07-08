Mira Rajput BRUTALLY TROLLED for wearing a short skirt to her yoga session – view pic and comments

The fashion police as well as trolls who make everybody else's affairs their business have again got its daggers out, and their latest target is Mira Rajput. Shahid Kapoor's wife was recently spotted wearing a short, polka-dotted, brown skirt as she stepped out of her yoga session, and this gave the fashion police and other trolls a field day to go down to town taking her case, ridiculing her for her choice of attire while doing yoga, with some even expectedly acting as the moral police (they're never far away from anything, are they, questioning her outfit as a mother of two. Also Read - Mira Rajput gets papped after a shoot; social media trolls her saying, 'Yeh Bhi Free Main Chaa Gaayi' — watch video

While, a section of netizens criticised Mira Rajput for "not dressing right for her yoga session" and calling her skirt "very unflattering", with some patronizingly pointing out "she looks better than" her choice off yoga wear indicated, there were others who called her workout attire "inappropriate" for both yoga and being a mother of two kids, while still others asked, "Who dresses like this for yoga?" and went as far as assuming that they could chastise her with free advice like "at least dress right for the occasion". Check out her pic and some of the comments below:

and Mira Rajput got married back in 2015 and now have two kids – 4-year old daughter Misha and 2-year old son, Zain. This isn't the first time that Mira has been the target of online trolling on account of what she wears, says or does. That being said, there was also a section of netizens albeit smaller in number who praised her choice of clothing for her recent yoga session or just supporting her for wearing what she wanted.