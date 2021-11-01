India took on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match yesterday. Many were hoping India to win after their loss to Pakistan last week. However, it wasn’t the case as India lost the encounter after making just 110/7 in their 20 overs. Now, the internet was flooded with memes during and after the game. A user compared India’s total of 110 to the cost of 1 litre petrol. Another user took Sanju Baba’s help to make a meme. Here’s a look at some of the memes. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turns a pretty fairy for Halloween – see pics

#INDvsNZ

'India is the best team in this world cup' pic.twitter.com/yYra4qd1ri — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 31, 2021

Why does Rohit sharma acts like this on every NZ booundry? #Indvsnz#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/M7ok5d506u — Muhammad Anees (@madouk_1) October 31, 2021

With the loss, India will find it very difficult to make it to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, videos and photos of the some of the Indian cricket players celebrating Halloween went viral recently. and Virat's daughter Vamika looked cute as ever as she dressed up as a pretty fairy. and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya dressed us as a white ghost.

Some of the family members of the players are with them in the UAE.