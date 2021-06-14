Monday Memes: Kareena Kapoor reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita sparks an outrageous MEMEFEST

The moment reports streamed in that Kareena Kapoor has asked for Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in a mythological Bollywood movie based on the epic, Ramayan, netizens across the country have lost their collective s*it. Why? Well, for starters, most people are of the opinion that it should be an honour in itself to portray Sita on screen, and hence, the actress should either work for free or do it for much less. If that wasn't absurd enough, then there are the usual cartoon who, predictably, have raised fingers of how someone married to a Muslim (Saif Ali Khan), and who's names her son , can enact the role of Sita? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges Rs. 12 crore to play Sita and netizens lose their s*it; demand boycott and replacement by Kangana Ranaut – read tweets

Rounding off the chorus are a few more jokers inquiring if Khan has lived by the virtues of Sita till now or if she can embody her values henceforth. Don't take our word for it; the reports suggesting she's set to play Sita and the amount she has charged for the movie have sparked a memefest on Twitter that would've been hilarious were it not so outrageous, outlandish and downright nasty. Check it out for yourself below: Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs her next and more

Kareen Kapoor & Taimur Both Trending on Twitter. Me- #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/t3DnA0STvB — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) June 12, 2021

#BoycottKareenaKhan

?We will not agree to see her playing a role as "Mata Sita"!!

?Bollywood continuously making fun of Hindu idols and playing with sentiments of Hindu devotees. pic.twitter.com/5MPV9X2Ndi — Snehal Patil (@SnehalPatil4SP) June 12, 2021

How dare she even thought to play Mata Sita role . I support this trend #BoycottKareenaKhan How can Mughal boy Taimur Mother can Play the Great Role of Mata Sita . Rhea Bosses killed Sushant pic.twitter.com/2Mqzaj0VKm — Amreek Singh ?????????? (@AmreekS07646492) June 12, 2021

Bollywood me kya actress khatam ho gye he

Ohh sorry bollywood he khatam ho gaya.

She will be perfect for surphanka's role?#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/xwuyXuJ6bG — Harshvardhan Sharma (@harsh_1203) June 12, 2021

Can taimur mother can play role of maa sita ....o plz....Support this trend....#BoycottKareenaKhan ...The lady who cannot see the little kid? what she will play the role of taimur so support me...#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/1qNvkigYnz — Ayush shivhare?? (@Ranveer7498) June 12, 2021

How this Nashedi can ever play role of Sita Mata ? Where is this Bollywood heading towards ? They have fooled people for many years but not anymore because now people knows who are real heroes, real inspiration. #BoycottKareenaKhan

Rhea Bosses Killed Sushant pic.twitter.com/vzBpeWv9Ht — suresh kumar (@suriverma) June 12, 2021

#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan

Not a perfect choice for sita maa role.

We know this sita maa. pic.twitter.com/aSgEjTfMkm — Devansh Sharma (@Devansh685) June 12, 2021

The last two tweets may not be memes, but they perfectly encapsulate all the demands in a nutshell... Also Read - Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and other stunning Tollywood divas who went de-glam for roles — view pics

You don't have any right to play with our feelings. #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/IdsPgrbvQp — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) June 12, 2021

Message To All Nationalist From My Side .#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/wVeL5uCkJj — Arun Yadav (@beingarun28) June 12, 2021

Going a step further, the same clowns have suggested , or South actresses and should play the role, and no prizes for guessing their surnames or non-spousal tied to another community have played a huge part in the recommendations. So, what we gather from this is that to portray a character you either need to belong to same community/religion, have no ties with anybody from another community/religion, and do it for peanuts or better still, at no cost, if said character descends from a revered mythological text.

What about small things like acting, screen presence and pull with the audience? Come on, do such trivial aspects really hold sway in the larger scheme of things? As for being paid your money's worth as a professional...now...now... shouldn't your blessings be just compensation enough for your years of experience and hard work? Based on these criteria, we sincerely hope that those making these demands are asked the same the next time they go for a job interview. Oh, and yes, if their boss or workplace is overtly pious, then they better stick to their word and work for free.