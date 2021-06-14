Monday Memes: Kareena Kapoor reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita sparks an outrageous MEMEFEST

From wondering why Kareena Kapoor is asking a large acting fee to play Sita to raising the usual fingers on her husband's community and son's name to wondering if she'd walk the path of Sita after portraying the role the memes sparked by the reports would've been hilarious were they not so outrageous, outlandish and downright nasty