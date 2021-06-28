Monday Memes: Tony Kakkar gets BRUTALLY trolled, sparks a meme fest for conducting an #AskTony session after releasing the 'Number Likh' song

Tony Kakkar is on a song-releasing spree of late, but quantity doesn't always breed quality, and that doesn't seem to have gone down will with social media. After receiving considerable flak for his latest song, Number Likh, also featuring Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli, Tony Kakkar failed to err on the side of caution and wrongly timed his #AskTony Twitter session quickly on the heels of Number Likh's release, which provided netizens a field day to brutally troll the singer for everything from his lyrics to music to the locations of his songs and the repetitiveness they carry. A barrage of memes was unleashed as a result of this, and as today is 'Monday Memes', we're presenting you the funniest ones of the lot right here... Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Hina Khan – 12 celebrities who participated back-to-back in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Me after seeing this hashtag trend thought for a second ?#AskTony

That every one is talking about this man ? then found ye tooh kakkar hai ? pic.twitter.com/ac6aVs2Xvc — Atit_Puhan (@AtitPuhan) June 27, 2021

bhaiyya why is neha didi not crying now a days... waiting for that#AskTony — Shreya?| (@Chandlerstan_) June 27, 2021

Hmare Ears se kya dushmani hai tumhari?

chote bche poem achi likh lete h, tum lyrics kb likhoge?#AskTony pic.twitter.com/JJUaqwyhXG — AJAY SHARMA (@Zvieraa) June 27, 2021

She : I Loves Tony Kakkar's Song

Me: ?#AskTony ?? pic.twitter.com/NcIaEDxQBl — India Our Home (@IndiaOurHome1) June 27, 2021

#AskTony

Whenever tony kakkar launches new songs..

Audience to tony : pic.twitter.com/oGMtgnEphv — Ayush Singh (@iammayush7) June 27, 2021

Can smbdy #AskTony who is his Lyricist and Music director.

After listening #TonyKakkar's Song public reaction pic.twitter.com/6zIi5YVkv8 — Mindblower81 (@Mindblower81) June 27, 2021

Regardless of the hilarity of the memes, do you think Tony Kakkar warranted such brutal trolling? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .