Monday Memes: Tony Kakkar gets BRUTALLY trolled, sparks a meme fest for conducting an #AskTony session after releasing the 'Number Likh' song

Tony Kakkar is on a song-releasing spree of late, but quantity doesn't always breed quality, and that doesn't seem to have gone down will with social media. After receiving considerable flak for his latest song, Number Likh, also featuring Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli, Tony Kakkar failed to err on the side of caution and wrongly timed his #AskTony Twitter session quickly on the heels of Number Likh's release, which provided netizens a field day to brutally troll the singer for everything from his lyrics to music to the locations of his songs and the repetitiveness they carry. A barrage of memes was unleashed as a result of this, and as today is 'Monday Memes', we're presenting you the funniest ones of the lot right here... Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Hina Khan – 12 celebrities who participated back-to-back in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi
