Monday Memes: Tony Kakkar gets BRUTALLY trolled, sparks a meme fest for conducting an #AskTony session after releasing the 'Number Likh' song

Tony Kakkar failed to err on the side of caution and wrongly timed his #AskTony Twitter session quickly on the heels of Number Likh's release, which provided netizens a field day to brutally troll the singer for everything from his lyrics to music to the locations of his songs and the repetitiveness they carry