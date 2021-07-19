Monday Motivation: Janhvi Kapoor's workout pictures and videos will instantly pump up your energy

Good looks, sass and sexy figure - is a complete package. She is the true definition of a Bollywood heroine who has all the requisites to be at the top. Well, if nothing else, one cannot stop swooning of her gorgeous physique. She works hard for it. Almost every day, the actress gets spotted at her gym. She makes a dedicated effort to maintain her curvy physique. For someone who was a chubby kid (pictures are proof), the actress indeed has made good effort to achieve a well-toned body. Well, it is Monday, and if you are finding it difficult to get out and hit the gym, her workout pictures and videos will indeed inspire you. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor announces a 'low-budget' sequel with a superhit Tamil song playing in the background, but there's a TWIST – watch video

As said, Janhvi Kapoor does work out to stay fit, she sweats it out over different types of workout sessions. From Pilates to weight training she does it all. For Pilates, she trains under Namrata Purohit who is renowned fitness trainer. Quite often, Namrata shares pictures and videos on social media giving us a glimpse of Janhvi's rigorous workout sessions.

Even during the lockdown, Janhvi did not stop her workout sessions. Through video chats with her trainer, she continued with her gym sessions.

Now didn't we say, she does weight training too? This video of Janhvi Kapoor doing barbell squats will instantly charge you up.

The best is to find a friend who loves workout as much as you do. For Janhvi, it was when they were vacationing at the same place, at the same time. Namrata Purohit trains both of them and this video had gone instantly viral. We could see the girls do lunges, weight training, squats and a lot of more.

If you are not in mood to do heavy duty workout, an hour of dancing session would definitely lift up your mood and help burn calories. Janhvi is a pro at dancing!