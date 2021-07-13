Mouni Roy shares happy pictures of her best friend Mandira Bedi; calls her 'MY BABY STRONGEST' – view here

It was on June 30 that 's husband passed away. Reportedly, he suffered a cardiac arrest at home. The funeral took place on the same day and we saw a few Television stars like , Ashish Chowdhry, , and others consoling a grieving Mandira. Now, days after Raj Kaushal's demise, a few happy pictures of her have made their way to the internet, courtesy . Also Read - Mandira Bedi makes her first social media post after husband Raj Kaushal's demise; shares heartbreaking throwback pictures

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are best friends and have always stood by each other. On Instagram, Mouni Roy shared a few pictures that see Mandira Bedi smiling. She has shared it with the caption, "MY BABY STRONGEST." These seem to be throwback pictures as we see them in different outfits. Stars like , , and others dropped in heart comments on this post of Mouni. Take a look. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate; Sona Mohapatra stands by Mandira Bedi after she is trolled for performing the last rites of her husband Raj Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Earlier, after she attended Raj Kaushal's prayer meet, Mouni Roy had shared a picture of Raj's photo with a caption that read, "We do…. It ll never be the same again..". It was just a day back that a video of Mandira making her first public appearance post Raj's demise had made it to the internet. It saw her taking a walk with a friend. Also Read - Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal's Madh Island villa is now up for rent on Airbnb – view pics

Post Raj Kaushal's demise, it was Sulaiman Merchant to share about what exactly went wrong. To Etimes, he was quoted saying, "Raj was feeling uneasy on Tuesday evening, for which he took an antacid tablet. Later, he told Mandira Bedi that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira immediately called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Ashish and Mandira put Raj in the car, but he was losing consciousness. I think they took him to Lilavati Hospital. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, he passed away".