Mumbai Rains: Kangana Ranaut yearns for her 'saajan' as 'saawan' arrives in the city – view pic

Torrential rains have finally hit Mumbai, well and truly signalling the onset of the monsoon. Now, with the first rains come the usual memories and emotions that people feel, including the scent of the earth when the monsoons first hit it, enjoying garma garam pakodas, cuddled with your special someone under a blanket in front of TV, getting an off day from work due to heavy rains obstructing commuting and so on and so forth. Likewise, why should Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut be left behind while experiencing these emotions. The 4-time National Award winning actress recently took to social media to express what she feels about Mumbai first rains and boy, we have to say, that she has perfectly captured what all single people must feel during this season.

As much as the monsoon must be reigniting myriad emotions and nostalgia for those in relationships, it's sure to mean something for single people, too, regardless if they've previously been in a relationship or not, and appears to have brilliantly touched upon that. Taking to her official Instagram handle (her Insta stories to be specific), the Thalaivi actress shared a fetching picture of herself in a faded pink saree, and captioned it: "Nothing's more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just day dream. Who is meant for me please show up na." Check out her post below:

So are you single, too, and experience something similar to what Kangana Ranaut has felt this monsoon?