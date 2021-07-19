Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi expecting their second child; make the announcement with an adorable picture

It was in May 2018 that and tied the knot. Their hush hush wedding grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Soon after the wedding, Neha and Angad announced that they are expecting their first child. It was in November 2018 that Neha gave birth to a little angel whom they named Mehr. Now, Mehr is soon going to have a sibling. Taking to her Instagram account, Neha Dhupia announced that she is pregnant for the second time. Also Read - Inside Edge 3: Maker Karan Anshuman slams reports of season 3 being scrapped; says, 'Absolutely untrue malicious'

The actress shared a sweet picture on social media to make the announcement. It sees her dressed in a black bodycon dress caressing her baby bump. Alongside we see Angad Bedi holding their baby daughter Mehr. The little one has all her eyes on mommy's cute baby bump. Neha shared the picture with the caption, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.@prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." Angad also shared the same picture with caption, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare." Check out their post below: Also Read - Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and 7 more SURPRISE celebrity weddings that baffled everyone – view pics

Soon after they dripped the announcement, we got to see all their friends, well-wishers and more dropping congratulatory messages. Sania Mirza, Kubbra Sait, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurrana and many more sent in their best wishes to the couple.

During her first pregnancy, Neha Dhupia was all out and shared her experience with all. To IANS, she was quoted saying, "I've always been the one who gets up and goes to work every day. So, for me to be able to wake up and consume myself in things that I love to do and have a feeling that this wonderful life is brewing inside me was just fantastic. I think that the only difference I was going through was when I was at work I wasn't curbing my cravings."