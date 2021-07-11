Netizens slam KRK after he predicts that ‘Nick Jonas will divorce Priyanka Chopra within next 10 years’

It seems ’s controversy is a passé for Kamaal R Khan aka KRK as he has now predicted something about and Nick Jonas. He has claimed that Nick Jonas will divorce Priyanka Chopra within next 10 years. Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: KRK calls Taapsee Pannu's film Haseen Dillruba 'C grade', Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film Shershaah to skip theatrical release and more

Kabhi to kisssi ke bare mein achha bol diya karo?‍♀️ — Purvi (@purvi_sr) July 10, 2021

Yaaarrr sach me aap ka kuchh nahi ho sakta . Kaise ajeeb Musalman ho bhai Apke dusre tweet me log ajeeb bate bol rahe h aur apko koi fark ni pad raha, astagfirullah,

Agr galat ke khilaf khada hona aata hai to sabse pehle apne tweet me logo ka jawab do aap — Sahil Khan ↗️ (@sahilkhanbu) July 10, 2021

Shakal achchi nahin hai teri baat to achi kar..... Teri bhi beti hai... Humesha dusron ka bura sochta hai — Anu Bhati (@Anupamaabhatia) July 10, 2021

Unnecessary tweet — Lakshmi? (@_laxhmi__) July 10, 2021

This is thoda extra. Please refrain from making such comments about personal lives of people. — david (@david87292055) July 10, 2021

His claim didn’t go well with netizens who started slamming him. Here’s a look at a few reactions:

As you might be aware, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film Radhe. While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

later made a song on KRK. "KRK is a 'gadha' (ass). Salman Khan should have filed the case on him a long time ago. KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention, so that he keeps getting publicity. He makes personal attacks, he starts attacking family members. This is wrong. He talks absolute garbage, starts abusing people, he just says anything to anyone and the entire entertainment industry is silent. Someone needs to give him a proper reply," claimed Mika, justifying his song.