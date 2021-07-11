Netizens slam KRK after he predicts that ‘Nick Jonas will divorce Priyanka Chopra within next 10 years’

It seems Salman Khan’s controversy is a passé for Kamaal R Khan aka KRK as he has now predicted something about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. He has claimed that Nick Jonas will divorce Priyanka Chopra within next 10 years. Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: KRK calls Taapsee Pannu's film Haseen Dillruba 'C grade', Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film Shershaah to skip theatrical release and more
His claim didn’t go well with netizens who started slamming him. Here’s a look at a few reactions:
As you might be aware, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film Radhe. While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.
According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."
Mika Singh later made a song on KRK. "KRK is a 'gadha' (ass). Salman Khan should have filed the case on him a long time ago. KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention, so that he keeps getting publicity. He makes personal attacks, he starts attacking family members. This is wrong. He talks absolute garbage, starts abusing people, he just says anything to anyone and the entire entertainment industry is silent. Someone needs to give him a proper reply," claimed Mika, justifying his song.
