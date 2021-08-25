Netizens today can be very brutal. Today, was captured by the paps while jumping. The caption of the video posted by Viral Bhayani read, “Kya entry maari #taimuralikhan.” Mommy Kareena Kapoor was seen accompanying him. However, netizens slammed the video for making it a big deal. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more: 9 celebrities who have Kareena Kapoor Khan in their bad books – read SHOCKING reasons

A user commented on Instagram, "Bahot khatarnak entry Mari meri to ankhe ?bahar aa gyi dekh ke . Matlb BC Kuch bhi." Another user commented, "What a news!? Enlightening! A kid acting like a kid is very surprising, this is a breaking news." One more user wrote, "Aur itni zabardast news dene k liye apka bhaut bhaut dhanyawad." One user got sarcastic and said, "Will bring gold madel for India in long or high jump #congratulations." Have a look at the video and reactions below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Taimur is quite popular thanks to his photos and videos. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21 this year. Speaking to NDTV about her new book 's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be, Kareena said that Saif and her were 'worried' about their elder son Taimur being 'jealous' of Jeh.

The actress said, “He is overwhelmed and thrilled. We were worried at first that if he would be slightly jealous or that slightly feeling of, like there is someone new in the house but you know, Taimur is so wonderful that he is actually protective about him now.” She added that when one or two of his friends come over now, he is like, 'Have you seen my brother? Have you seen him, have you said hello to him?' She said that this is the way he asks his friends.