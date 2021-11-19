New bride Patralekhaa gets massively trolled as fans spot a tag on her saree; 'Khushi me saree pe ka price tag nikalna bhul gayi madam...'

and Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding in Chandigarh left many gushing. The couple looked absolutely stunning in Sabyasachi outfits. They shared their official wedding pictures on social media and had an overflow of congratulatory messages. Later, the newlyweds were clicked at the Mumbai airport. The new bride looked ravishing in a bright red saree. However, a tag on the saree caught fans' attention. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao’s dulhan Patralekhaa flaunts mangalsutra worth this WHOPPING amount

On social media, Patralekhaa got trolled for not removing the price tag of her saree. However, it is unclear whether the tag is of the price or designer's brand tag. Netizens are assuming that it is a price tag and trolling her. Check out a few comments on Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's video below:



Meanwhile reports have it that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have decided to push their honeymoon by a few months. It is because of their professional commitments. Rajkummar Rao reportedly had to begin shooting for 's next film. Hence the couple returned to Mumbai soon after their wedding in Chandigarh.

Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa

Here’s to forever .. and beyond." , , and other stars attended the intimate wedding of the stars.