Nick Jonas is 'Missing his heart' Priyanka Chopra; shares the most romantic picture ever

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make for one of the coolest couples ever. Never do they miss out of setting some major relationship goals for all. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding in December, 2018 and ever since then, they have been portraying themselves to be the perfect couple we have ever seen. They are head over heels in love with each other and every they do not miss opportunities to showcase their love. Once again, Nick Jonas had proved to be the best husband. Also Read - Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of movies before Kartik Aaryan for contentious reasons

The Sucker singer recently took to his Instagram account to share the mushiest picture ever with Priyanka Chopra. He did so to share that he is missing his wifey too much. In the picture, we see Priyanka looking ravishing as ever in a floral saree with silver bangles. Nick Jonas is dressed in semi-formals. As they strike a romantic pose appearing lost in each other's eyes, Nick Jonas captioned it as, "Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my heart." Aww, he is so cute, isn't it? Nick definitely raises the bar for all the husbands to-be out there. Take a look at Nick Jonas' post here. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is missing Nick Jonas A LOT; actress dedicates a sweet post to hubby dearest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas is reportedly busy shooting for a reality show while Priyanka Chopra is complying with her work commitments. Thus they are away from each other. Earlier, it was Priyanka who had made a post stating that she is missing her man. She shared a picture of Nick with her lipstick mark on her head. In the caption she wrote, "My lipstick on his fade...miss u already." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra REVEALS her 'secret behind a good marriage' with Nick Jonas and it has a universal appeal

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had made a joint appeal to people to raise donations for those affected by Coronavirus in India. They started with a fundraiser and managed to get maximum financial help for the citizens of India.