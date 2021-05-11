Nick Jonas' old pic with Priyanka Chopra resurfaces but this time it's her Bohemian jacket with Goddess Kali motif that's going viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been busy doing their bit for India in the second wave of COVID-19. From setting up a fundraiser to contributing from their own pockets, the two are at the forefront. Now, a picture of Priyanka Chopra is going viral. Well, it is her Bohemian jacket that is getting all the attention. It is an old post of Nick Jonas from 2020. We can see the couple walking hand-in-hand. The caption reads, "We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!" Also Read - Say what! Nick Jonas proposed Priyanka Chopra the very first time they met – here’s what he said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

It is Priyanka Chopra's jacket that is going viral. The jacket which is a multi-coloured one has a motif of Goddess Kali at the back. In fact, it has tassels and embroidered red flowers that look so much like the hibiscus, which is offered to the divine Goddess. With her fierce imagery and fascinating myths, Goddess Kali has captured the imagination of the Western world since times immemorial. Priyanka is wearing the dress with silver heels and a red skirt.

The global diva is in London right now where she is filming for Citadel. Her mom, Madhu Chopra is also with her. The show is being made by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame. Richard Madden is her co-star. The lady who was seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger was seen at the BAFTAs. The lady has been keeping a close watch on the pandemic in India.