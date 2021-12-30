Amid concerns of a third wave of COVID-19, is the latest celeb to have tested positive for the disease. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe." Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Aryan Khan drugs case to Pearl V Puri Rape charges, Bollywood controversies of 2021 | Watch

Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Malaika Arora, Tejasswi Prakash, Alia Bhatt's BLAH fashion choices made us cringe

Her spokesperson also issued a separate statement which read, “Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nora Fatehi announces no eliminations for the week

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has "stepped nowhere out recently".

Nora and Guru Randhawa recently appeared on India's Best Dancer 2 to promote their latest song Dance Meri Rani. During the show, contestants Saumya and Vartika performed a unique dance style, Kalbelia, on the song Reshami Roomal. Kalbelia is a tribal dance form from the Thar desert in Rajasthan.

Appreciating Saumya, Nora said, "I am so proud of you for representing belly dance the way you do. I think you should win 'India's Best Dancer' because even though belly dance has existed for years, it hasn't gotten the respect and international recognition it deserves. You winning this show will do that."

(With inputs from IANS)