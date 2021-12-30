has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to Instagram to make the announcement earlier today. She wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe." Also Read - Nora Fatehi sets a thirst trap as she flaunts her envious curves in a body-hugging dress — view pics

Her spokesperson also issued a separate statement to issue a clarification. The statement read, "Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations." Now, some netizens are trolling Nora. 'Ab Guru ka kya hoga?' wrote a fan. Another comment read, "SAB CELEB KO VIRUS HO RAHE KYA FAYDA ITNE HYGIENE RAKHNE KA?" Another user wrote, "????? ????? ???? ?? ????? ???." Another comment read, "Ye to hona hi tha." There was another comment which read, "WAHH AB TOH BATAO VACCINE LIYA TOH KYU ASAR NAHI KIYA??"

We wish her speedy recovery.