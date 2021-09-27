stunned everyone and left behind at the Global Citizen event. The reason was her saree. She was seen in a multi-coloured saree and teamed it up with matching bangles and danglers. She also wore a bindi. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Throwback to Pawandeep Rajan's audition which left the judges mesmerised – watch video

Her look won her a lot of praise on the internet. She was appreciated for choosing to wear a saree on a global stage. "Because women in a Sari Are always Pyaari," wrote her caption." As soon as Sara's photo went viral on the internet, comments started pouring in from all sides. Her fans were all praise for her for choosing to wear an Indian outfit on the global stage.

"0% nudity 100% class! You look heavenly in saree," read a comment. Another fan wrote, "Sara wearing a saree on a global platform is love. She made all of us proud today and the way she spoke." Another comment read, "I stopped at Sara and not going to swipe more."

While she is receiving many praises now, there have been times in the past when she has been trolled. In a past interview to BollywooLife, the actress had revealed that trolling doesn’t affect her. She had said, "You know, for me this film is very special, and there wasn't a single day on set when I wasn't honest to my work. I was truly feeling what my character should've felt.”

She had added, “On a personal note, I'm a very confident girl. So it never affects me if people comment on my personal life, my looks, hair or nails. However, I work for the audience, and if I falter in that, I don't like it. Perhaps I have very high expectations from myself, which is why I don't want anyone to comment anything wrong about my work. It may be a very idealistic notion, it's doesn't happen, it's not possible, and I understand that different people have diverse opinions and I respect that.”

She went on to say that as long as you learn and assimilate the positive feedback and don't allow it to bog you down, it's all part and parcel of the job. “I'm here to learn and I'll continue to learn and that's what is most important to me. It's just that the feedback should be constructive and not for the heck of it," she had said on a concluding note.