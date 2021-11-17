'Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's marriage is not legally valid,' says Kolkata court

Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan had married businessman Nikhil Jain in Bodrum, Turkey in the year 2019. However, after a year, they decided to part ways. A lot of discussion took place around her marriage as she announced her pregnancy. Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy raised eyebrows as people questioned about the father of the child. It was then reported that Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta has been named as the father in child's birth certificate. Now, Koklata Court has ruled out that Nusrat and Nikhil's marriage was not legal. Also Read - Actresses turned politician Nusrat Jahan strongly reacts to trolls questioning her about the baby's father

Since Nusrat Jahan is a Muslim and Nikhil Jain is a Hindu, they had to get married under the Special Marriage Act. However, they did not and thus the marriage is not valid. The court ruled out that, "It is declared that the alleged marriage held on June 19, 2019, at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid. The suit is, thus, disposed off on admission." It was Nikhil Jain who had filed for annulment.

Earlier, Nusrat Jahan too had said that they got married as per Turkish laws and thus their marriage was not valid in India. She also claimed that her finances were being mishandled. In a shocking statement, she had penned, "Also, my belongings including my Clothes, Bags and Accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my famiy jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been Illegally held back by them."

Nusrat Jahan is now happily enjoying her time with Yash Dasgupta and their child.