and seem to be madly in love with each other. They have been in a relationship since a few years now talks of their wedding keep coming up every few months. Now, in an interview to NDTV, Alia was asked about Ranbir's 2020 interview with Rajeev Masand in which he had said that they would have been married had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. Alia said that he was right but, in her head, she is married to Ranbir. "In fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time," added the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. She added that everything happens for a reason and whenever they do get married, it will 'work out right' and in a 'beautiful way'.

In the 2020 interview, Ranbir had said that he didn't want to jinx it (their wedding) by saying anything. He had said that he wanted to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in 's which has been in the making since many years now. The film is scheduled to release this September. However, there are reports saying that the film might be further delayed due to the third wave of Coronavirus. According to Bollywood Hungama, the had to shoot a few scenes in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh but it didn't happen due to COVID. It's believed that Alia and Ranbir plan to tie the knot only after Brahmastra's release.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings. On the other hand, Ranbir is gearing up for .