OMG! Did Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor just confirm Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's relationship?

The love-affair of and has been grabbing the headlines for quite sometime now. While the duo has remained mum on their relationship, 's son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has just confirmed about their romance. During a chat with Zoom, when asked, which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? Harsh replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true" but quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?"

Katrina and Vicky have been spotted together on several occasions, be it the Bachchan's Diwali bash or the Ambani's Holi party. It was being assumed that the rumoured couple were reportedly on their New Year vacation accompanied by their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh. Talking about the film, it is based on the life of a freedom fighter named Udham Singh, who shot Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, Michael O'Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab, dead to avenge the infamous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. THe film is directed by and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya have penned the script that has been extensively shot across Europe, Russia, London, Ireland, Germany and India.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in , which features , Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as and as . The film was supposed to release on April 30 but has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. It’s been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films.