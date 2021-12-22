has two kids with husband Saif Ali Khan – who was born in 2016 and Jeh who came into this world in February this year. Now the actress has been quite open about her personal life. In an interview Cosmopolitan India, she spoke about how Saif and her are different when it comes to parenting. She revealed that she is not very strict and is quite relaxed and chill. However, she said that she has to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys her sometimes. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to give the family's Christmas lunch a miss this year [Exclusive]

She added that during the lockdown, their schedules went haywire. She stated that Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10pm and she would have to step in and say no because it was his bedtime. She went on to say that with two kids, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but she has to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, she has to be a little tougher as she feels children need to grow up with some sense of discipline.

In the same interview, the actress was asked if she could go back in time and talk to the younger Kareena, what would she say to her. The actress said that rarely looks back as she is the kind of person who believes in moving forward. She stated that she is not the kind of person who dwells on the past. "So, there is very little I could have said to younger Kareena as I was exactly the way I am now, back then. My past has made me who I am today," said the actress.