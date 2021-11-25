is one actress who as been pretty open about her life in the past few years. Even on Instagram, we can see her updating personal details about Saif Ali Khan their kids Taimur and Jeh. Now, in an interview with Tweak India, Kareena was asked if she encourages her sons to play outdoor sports. She said that Taimur is a super active kid! Also Read - Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, these 10 celebrity couples also had a winter wedding – view pics

She said, "It's not like I am a football player or anything, but I love my walk, my run, my yoga." She said that Taimur just doesn't sit down. She added that he starts from the minute he wakes up to the minute he is in bed. "Right now, we are in Pataudi, so there is so much space for him to run around. You know, it's so green and all the trees… From climbing trees to running around, he doesn't sit for a minute," said the actress adding that she finds it tiring.

Kareena told Taimur about why he doesn't chill. He fired her back and said that he was on a holiday and was not there to chill. "So, according to him, a holiday is being active. In his mind, I mean he is four-and-a-half years old, he just has to be active. Bam-bam, that's it!" she stated.

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with . The film is the Hindi adaptation of ' film and is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. It will be clashing with the Yash starrer KGF 2 on April 14.