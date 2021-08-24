and Natasha Dalal had tied the knot in February this year in Alibaug. The pandemic wedding was attended by ‘limited guests’, which included friends and family members. Varun was tested positive for Covod-19 in December last year. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he spoke about why the wedding was ‘low-key’. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Netflix unveils a Jaldi Aao song for Money Heist 5; Bell Bottom to release soon on web, Sex Education 3 official poster out and more

He said that they had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. "I'm someone who didn't want to do something big, you've to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that's why it was low-key," said Varun.

As you might be aware, Varun and Natasha never said anything about their relationship before they got married. The actor added their low key wedding was a reflection of their personalities as well. "That's the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I'd rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn't from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn't the time for that," he said.

On the work front Varun will be seen in Bhediya with , which is scheduled for a 2022 release. He also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo which has an ensemble cast comprising , Neetu Kapoor and .