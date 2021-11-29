turned 33 yesterday on November 28. The actress took to Instagram to share some moments from her celebrations along with a note. She wrote, “28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me ❤️ Feeling extremely blessed ! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma's mom makes a revelation about Ginni Chatrath proving they're pure 'Saas-Bahu' goals

She also thanked everyone from her team, her fans, fan-clubls, media persons, and others. She wrote, "Thank you my extremely hard-working team that believes in me tirelessly Thank you to my amazing crew. Thank you for all the wishes from my colleagues, friends & members of fraternity & media houses etc And a very special thank you to all the fans & fan-clubs ! I am truly indebted by your love."

A few days ago, Yami informed that she had finished shooting for her film A Thursday. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, "It's an official wrap for my film, 'A Thursday' which wouldn't have been possible without these cutest kids who made this challenging film feel less heavier owing to their adorable presence. Together, with this team we've created so many priceless memories. I am going to reserve my thank you' for later, Behzad. This film is very special to us ! Hope it touches you the same way it touched us !"

The actress will will next be seen in Dasvi along with and .