Paresh Rawal opens up about a ‘paap’ he committed and his advice to his son Adiyta before his Bollywood debut

When it comes to acting, there are not many who can match up to Paresh Rawal. The actor recently confessed to a ‘paap’ (sin) he committed virtually. "One thing I want to say is I have committed a paap (sin) on social media. But sometimes mistakes happen. If you don't verify before sharing fake news you contribute to its spread. I have committed that sin. Also, I would urge all not to post negative tweets," Rawal said.

"If you have any complaint against me, you can DM me, instead of posting publicly. This medium is so strong, powerful and essential in today's time, we should make good use of it," he suggested.

Opening up during a conversation, the Padma Shri recipient actor also spoke about the social media tendency to draw conclusions without understanding an issue. He cites the example of the reaction that was seen among many when the Prime Minister requested citizens to beat plates and clap hands during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year,

"Some people made fun wondering if beating plates or clapping hands would scare the coronavirus away. They did not understand this was done to acknowledge the hard work of our health workers, cleaning workers and our police force. I am not saying this on behalf of any party, but turning this into a joke doesn't look good. This should be understood. They are working hard so that you all can stay safe in your homes," said the actor-politician and former Lok Sabha MP.

As you might be aware, following his father's footsteps, Paresh Rawal's son Aditya has also forayed into acting. What suggestion did he give to Aditya?

"I think he is doing well. He is honest, well-behaved, sincere and hardworking. I don't need to teach him all that. I only tell him 'dil laga ke kaam karo (put your heart in what you do)', and just like your father comes home after finishing his work for the day, you also do that. Don't mess with anyone, don't get into controversy. Just focus on your work. In this matter, I consider my ideal," Rawal concluded with a smile.

(With inputs from IANS)