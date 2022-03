Twitter is a platform on which there are several hashtags trending on a daily basis. Today there was a hash tag of #BoycottPathan. There seems to be no apparent reason which triggered the hash tag. Some linked it to justice for . As you might be aware, Pathaan is a film starring , and . The film is being directed by . SRK fans came to the actor’s defence. Wrote a fan, “Here in Twitter Bhakt DADDY barking ? #BoycottPathan ? And there....outside mannat this barking dads little princess Shouting...SHAHRUKH SHAHRUKH...PATHAAN...PATHAAN...?? No one can stop #Pathaan STORM.” Another fan wrote, “Don't do boycott bcz it's a blockbuster ? first day collection will be 40cr+, global star King Khan is back ??? @iamsrk #BoycottPathan #PathaanArrivingOn25Jan.” Read another comment, “Andhbhakt before Tweeting #BoycottPathan ???SRK ko ghanta faraq padhta hai tumlog boycott karnese.. actually in reality tumlog Pathan movies ka promotion kar rahe hai.” Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Akshay Kumar, Pratik Sehajpal and others that will actually make you laugh out loud

Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.