On the eve of his birthday, was bitten by a snake in his bedroom at the family's farmhouse in Raigad, which is located around 45 km from the outskirts of Mumbai. According to reports, the incident happened in Salman's bedroom after he arrived from a shooting assignment early on Sunday morning, said the actor's 86-year-old father, . The snake bite caused panic in Salman Khan's security detail and family. He was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment and later discharged. Now the snake bite has given some netizens a reason to troll Salman. "Pehle Katrina ne kaata, ab saap ne," read a comment. "Is the #snake alive? Did we check that yet?" another tweet read. "Police will now arrest snake in bite and run case," tweeted a user. "Hiran-agle janam mohe saap kijiyo Insaaf chahiye badla hiran ka part 2 coming soon," read another tweet. Have a look at the reactions below:

#SalmanKhan

Hiran-agle janam mohe saap kijiyo

Insaaf chahiye badla hiran ka part 2 coming soon!? pic.twitter.com/2mPkT0EL0J — Er.Thakur vinny Rajput (@TMansaria) December 26, 2021

Pehle Katrina ne kaata, ab saap ? ne. Bechara Bhoi ?#SalmanKhan https://t.co/DGR9khzRlX — Soyanshu Jena (@SoyanshuJena) December 26, 2021

Is the #snake alive? Did we check that yet?#SalmanKhan — Bombay Duck (@bhatiaji_samose) December 26, 2021

Police will now arrest snake in bite and run case.#SalmanKhan — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) December 26, 2021

Woh snake nhi tha Blackbuck ki aatma thi bhai.#SalmanKhan — NΔDeeM_KhΔN_ (@imnadee) December 26, 2021

News Headline: Salman Khan survives snake bite.

Me (Thinking): What a pathetic headline! Perfect headline would have been - "People worried more about the snake than Salman Khan."#SalmanKhan — Satyabrata Sahoo (@The_Stoic_Man) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile Salim Khan told IANS, "As a precaution in all such cases, they kept him under observation for about three hours and then discharged him. Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely normal and cheerful."

(With inputs from IANS)