On the eve of his birthday, Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his bedroom at the family's farmhouse in Raigad, which is located around 45 km from the outskirts of Mumbai. According to reports, the incident happened in Salman’s bedroom after he arrived from a shooting assignment early on Sunday morning, said the actor's 86-year-old father, Salim Khan. The snake bite caused panic in Salman Khan's security detail and family. He was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment and later discharged. Now the snake bite has given some netizens a reason to troll Salman. “Pehle Katrina ne kaata, ab saap ne,” read a comment. “Is the #snake alive? Did we check that yet?” another tweet read. “Police will now arrest snake in bite and run case,” tweeted a user. “Hiran-agle janam mohe saap kijiyo Insaaf chahiye badla hiran ka part 2 coming soon,” read another tweet. Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse; gets discharged from the hospital
Meanwhile Salim Khan told IANS, “As a precaution in all such cases, they kept him under observation for about three hours and then discharged him. Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely normal and cheerful." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Sunny Leone enter the house again as a contestant? Here’s what the actress has to say [Exclusive]
(With inputs from IANS)
