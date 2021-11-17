According to ANI, a police complaint was filed against at Delhi’s Tilak Marg Police Station for allegedly criticising the country in his '2 Indias' viral video. A tweet from ANI read, “Delhi: Complaint received against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with a viral video in which he is allegedly using derogatory language against the nation during an event in US.” Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - After Vir Das' 'I Come from 2 Indias' monologue evokes extreme reactions, the comedian posts THIS NOTE clarifying his intent; says, 'Do not be fooled by edited snippets'

In the video, Vir speaks on the duality of the country. "I come from an India where we worship men during the day and gangrape them during the day and gangrape them at night." He has been trending on social media for his video and is receiving mixed reactions.

The actor-comedian has clarified on the controversy. In a note shared on social media, he wrote, "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India''s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause."

He added, “Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience...to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love.”