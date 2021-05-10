Pooja Bedi breaks her silence on daughter Alaya F and Aaishvary Thackeray's dating rumours

Alaya F, who made a promising debut last year with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer , recently grabbed headlines for his alleged with Aaishvary Thackeray after she attended his birthday bash in Dubai. While the gorgeous actress denied the rumours and said that they are very good family friends. Now, actress' mother , has opened up on the dating rumours of her daughter and without accepting or denying it said that Alaya's personal life will always garner speculations. Also Read - Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F REACTS to her relationship rumours with Aaishvary Thackeray

Talking to TOI, the actress said, "In my time, things were so different! You had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, and unmarried. Today, every single human is entitled to have a personal life." She added, " is doing well even after marriage. So, I would say, there's been a sea change in the industry and it has happened because the mentality of the audience has changed dramatically, thanks to social media." Also Read - Alaya F parties in Dubai with Bal Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, on his birthday — view pics

The actress, who swept away all the awards for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, also bagged Best Powerful Performance Female at the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021. Talking about parents reaction of her bagging multiple trophies, she recently told us, “They are just so happy, I can’t even begin to tell you how happy they are. Both my parents were crying when they saw the award. I have never seen them that happy. Their happiness increased 10 folds after I got the Best Debut Award. My parents are the most important people I have in my life. They will always be supportive of me, but I had never seen this level of excitement from them ever. My grandparents, my nana (Kabir Bedi) was so happy.”