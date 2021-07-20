Poonam Panday reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest; says, ‘Can’t imagine what Shilpa Shetty and kids must be going through’

Raj Kundra was arrested yesterday by the Mumbai Police for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Now, Poonam Panday has reacted to his arrest. Speaking to TOI, she said, “At this moment my heart goes out to and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.” Also Read - Did you know Poonam Panday had tried to file a case against Raj Kundra for sharing her number publicly with a ‘Call me, I’ll strip for you’ message?

She added that she had filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud and theft. "This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process," she stated.

It can be recalled that Poonam had filed a case against Raj for sharing her number publicly with a 'Call me, I'll strip for you' message. She alleged that Raj did this because she had refused to work with him.

Speaking to a leading daily later, Raj had said, “I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders.”

After his arrest yesterday, Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement, “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.”