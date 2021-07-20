Poonam Panday reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest; says, ‘Can’t imagine what Shilpa Shetty and kids must be going through’

It can be recalled that Poonam Panday had filed a case against Raj Kundra for sharing her number publicly with a 'Call me, I'll strip for you' message. She alleged that Raj did this because she had refused to work with him.