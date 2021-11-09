Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday. The arrest came after the actress complained that he had assaulted her. According to ANI, the actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: From IPL ban to allegedly using Poonam Pandey’s explicit content, 5 times Shilpa Shetty’s husband was involved in controversies

Maharashtra | Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021



It can be recalled that last year in September, just days after their marriage, Poonam had got Sam arrested. Speaking to TOI, Poonam had said that they had an an argument, which got escalated, and he began hitting her. "He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me," Poonam had revealed.

She had added, “Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him.” The actress had even decided to end her marriage as she felt it was unwise to return to someone who beat her “like an animal”.

Poonam had added, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”

However, a few days later, they had apparently patched up after which she had told TOI. "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out." On the other hand, Sam had said, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say." Poonam had said that they were back together and were madly in love. Poonam had gone on to say, "You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?"