Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough blessed with twins 'Jai and Gia' through surrogacy

and husband Gene Goodenough must be a happy couple. The Veer Zaara actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her twin children through surrogacy. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added, "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gi." Have a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity and Gene got married on February 29, 2016.

After completing 23 years in Bollywood in August, the actress had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She had written, “23 Years of Movies ? If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

She had added, “I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground.”