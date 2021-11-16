The teaser of Prithviraj was released recently. and star in this historical drama based on the life of the warrior. Now, Manishi is making her debut in the film and Akshay has high hopes from her. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer passes crucial 2nd Monday test with FLYING COLOURS; on course for 200 crore

Says Akshay, "Manushi is undoubtedly a talent to watch out for. Despite Prithviraj being her first film, she was so effortless, so inquisitive and so dedicated that she won the entire team's heart. Our director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi has found the perfect Sanyogita because Manushi through her grace and her life values instilled by her parents, embodies the spirit of Indian women who are beautiful inside out."

The actor seems really excited to see Manushi's film journey. "I'm really excited to see how Manushi makes a mark in our Hindi film industry, and I expect them to welcome her with open arms. I'm really proud to be introducing her as Princess Sanyogita," he says.

Manushi had previously stated that she has given this debut her all. I have consistently worked on myself, for over a year, to deliver this important and beautiful part. So, I’m quite eager for my film to do well and hopefully for people to love it.” Talking about expectations, she had said that she is not over-burdening herself with them and wanted to enjoy the release of her first film. “I want this process to be etched in my mind forever. So, I wish to cherish every step of the way,” she had stated.

Also starring , , , Manav Vij and in key roles, Prithviraj will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.