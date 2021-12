Priyanka Chopra FINALLY reacts to dropping Jonas from her name and the divorce rumours that followed

recently left her fans shocked and amused as she dropped the 'Jonas' surname from her social media bios. Soon after her social media activity, netizens went berserk wondering if Priyanka and Nick Jonas are headed to splitsville. Their divorce rumours took the social media by storm and many expressed disappointment. Though mother Madhu Chopra immediate rubbished all the rumours, gossip mongers could not stop murmuring. Finally, Priyanka Chopra has commented on the uproar following her social media activity.

In an interview with Times of India, Priyanka Chopra said that she changed her Instagram bio only to match with that of her Twitter bio and that there is nothing more to it. She expressed amusement on how everything is turned into a big deal. She was quoted saying, "I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"

After the divorce rumours left netizens shocked, a comment by Priyanka on Nick's post came as a relief for all.

Priyanka Chopra is now excited as her film Matrix: The Resurrections is hitting the internet. She is sharing the screen space with and others in this one. She is essaying the role of Sati in this one. This is definitely a huge achievement for Priyanka Chopra who with her continuous efforts has managed to make a place for herself in Hollywood. Recently she attended the premiere of the same and posed with the entire team.