Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas heading for divorce? Actress’ close friend reveals the truth [Exclusive]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sent shockwaves all across social media and within the film industry on Monday evening. The actress, who took on the Jonas surname right after marrying Nick Jonas, has dropped Jonas from her Instagram bio. This has sparked rumours that all is not well between Priyanka and her husband Nick and that they are perhaps heading for a divorce. Fans are having a meltdown ever since that one of their favourite couples are heading to splitsville. But is it just another regular bio update that people regularly make on social media or is there more to it? Also Read - Is this the real reason Priyanka Chopra dropped Jonas from her bio? Read deets

A source close to the actress reveals, “It is totally baseless. Yes, she has removed Jonas and Chopra as well. She is just Priyanka on the bio now. People are overreacting and making random speculations.” The source further asked, “If dropping Jonas equals taking divorce from Nick, then by that logic, what does dropping Chopra mean?” Also Read - Trending Hollywood News today: BTS wins Artist of The Year at AMAs 2021, Nickyanka fans speculate divorce as Priyanka Chopra drops 'Jonas' surname and more

After the fan frenzy took over social media, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra also opened up about the rumours to a portal and said, “It’s all rubbish.” She also urged netizens to not spread or fall for such fake news and false claims. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra DROPS Jonas from her surname on social media; her mother Madhu Chopra responds after fans speculate divorce

Amid the wedding season in Bollywood, where there is practically one big wedding almost every week, this move by Priyanka has come like a big jhatka to fans. And we feel, only the actress, who is very active on social media, can put out this fire by releasing a statement. After all, Indian movie buffs are just over a big divorce that started similarly. We are talking about and ’s divorce, where the rumours first started when Sam dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media bios.

Well, lets hope Priyanka and Nick are not down that road. The two got married in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur.