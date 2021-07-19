Priyanka Chopra rings in her 39th birthday sipping an EXPENSIVE wine bought by hubby Nick Jonas; it's cost will make you tipsy without even drinking

celebrated her 39th birthday on July 18. It was given that the actress' hubby Nick Jonas will go all out to make it special for her. And yes, he did. On social media, we got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations. She didn't just soak in some sun and enjoy a beautiful day with hubby Nick and their pet dog, she also enjoyed an EXPENSIVE WINE got by the hubby dearest. Also Read - Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas' 'I Love You' post for the actress is accompanied by an adorable childhood pic

Sharing it on her Insta stories, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she enjoyed sipping the 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild wine got by Nick Jonas. She shared the picture of the wine bottle and captioned it as "love you Nick Jonas". Well, we dig some digging and got to know the price of this wine. It is expensive AF. On drinkandco.com, this wine is priced at Rs 131,375 for a 750ml bottle. Oh my my! That's one hell of a birthday the lady spent. But hey, it is Nick Jonas, he is known for pampering his lady love with expensive gifts. Remember how Nick had gifted Priyanka a Mercedes S 650 Maybach? Or how she shut down Tiffany stores to buy her an engagement ring? Nick Jonas is indeed a hubby of every girl's dreams!

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Nick Jonas made a sweet social media post sharing a throwback picture from the childhood. He captioned it as, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." How sweet.

It was in 2018 that Nick and Priyanka tied the knot. They had a lavish wedding in India. They had a white wedding as well as a Hindu ceremony. Spread over a few days affair, Nick and Priyanka enjoyed their wedding thoroughly. Ever since then, they have been setting some serious relationship goals for all.