and Raj Kundra celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary yesterday. The last couple of months have been tough on Shilpa, Raj and their families. Raj Kundra was arrested in July for alleged production and distribution of pornographic content through applications. He had been in custody for about two months. He was granted bail in September. And since Raj Kundra has been keeping a low profile ever since his release. Now, a video has been going viral of Raj and Shilpa in which they were heading out for a couple's celebration at a hotel. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were snapped by the paparazzi outside the Taj Hotel. While Shilpa smiled a little at the paparazzi, Raj hid his face from the paparazzi. He held his iPad in front of his face and walked away. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Afsana Khan SLAMS Shamita Shetty, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly mourns co-star Madhavi Gogate and more

The paparazzi were also seen wishing them on their anniversary. However, neither Shilpa nor Raj reacted to the paparazzi wishing them. While the Hungama 2 actress was seen neon blazer which she paired with green trousers, Raj was seen in a simple grey t-shirt and denim. Check out the pictures here:

Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage of their wedding pictures and penned a heartfelt note on their wedding anniversary. "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin." (sic) her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile, it is said that Raj has deleted his social media handles. He has been keeping a low profile since the pornography case. After Raj's release, he and Shilpa had gone for a divine trip to Himachal Pradesh. They visited Jwalaji Devi Temples and other holy shrines. Raj was spotted too, but he did not actively pose. Shilpa was seen alone as she returned to Mumbai.