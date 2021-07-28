Raj Kundra porn films case: Celina Jaitly clears the air; was approached for Shilpa Shetty's 'decent' app not Hotshots

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 reportedly for his involvement in a pornography related case. He has been allegedly accused of producing and distributing adult content on various apps. One of the apps that is being widely discussed in this case is Hotshots. Among many other revelations, it was also rumoured that Celina Jaitly was approached for this app. Setting the record straight, Celina via her spokesperson stated that this is not true. Also Read - Celina Jaitly opens up on her battle with depression

Her spokesperson revealed that Celina was approached for 's app JL Streams which is a 'decent' app. "Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty's app JL Streams, which is a decent influencers' app for professionals. She wasn't approached for HotShots; she even doesn't know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join," said the spokesperson as reported by News18. The source further added, "Celina's commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app."

Meanwhile, yesterday, court extended Raj Kundra's judicial custody for 14 more days. He was then taken to Arthur Road jail. Reports suggest that Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty had a massive fight when he was taken to his residence during the raid. Reportedly, the actress scolded him and asked him what was the need to get into all this. As per the reports, Shilpa Shetty was also interrogated by the police and may be interrogated again.

Raj Kundra has been booked under the sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides other sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.