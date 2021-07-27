Raj Kundra porn films case: Employees were asked to 'delete clips'; Shilpa Shetty's husband 'threw away' old phone anticipating arrest – reports

Businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra suffered an arrest in a pornography-related case on July 16. Ever since then he has been in judicial custody. Today, the hearing of Raj Kundra's bail application is going to take place. Meanwhile, certain shocking reports about Raj Kundra's business and more are making it to the headlines. As per the latest reports, four employees of Raj Kundra have turned witnesses in this case. Also Read - Mukesh Khanna on Raj Kundra porn films case: If Shilpa Shetty speaks out the truth, the adult film industry will shut down

As reported by NDTV, sources claim that these four employees have stated that they were asked to delete obscene content from Hotshots. It is being stated that this app was used to upload explicit content. However, after its removal from Play Store and Apple Store, a plan B was activated by the businessman, say reports.

Another report in ANI, states that Raj Kundra threw away his old phone anticipating arrest. An official told the news agency, "When crime branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it." He reportedly changed his phone in March after a few arrests took place in pornography-related case. Further, reports also suggest that an employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also been found as an accomplice in this case.

Shilpa Shetty, who is said to be one of the board members of Viaan Industries, has been reportedly interrogated in this case. She reportedly denied having any connection in producing and distributing adult films. Further, she is said to have also defended her husband by stating that erotica is not pornography. Reportedly, Crime Branch also carried out a raid at Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's home in Juhu. Further details of this case are yet awaited.