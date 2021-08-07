Raj Kundra porn films case: Mumbai Police questions Sherlyn Chopra on her relation with Raj Kundra; she drags Rakhi Sawant's name in her statement

From what we've learned, the major point raised during Sherlyn Chopra's 8-hour police interrogation revolved around her relation with Raj Kundra, and it looks like the former Playboy playmate didn't hold back in her quest to see to it that his alleged victims get justice, while also sending out a stern message to Rakhi Sawant in her statement