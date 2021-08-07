Raj Kundra porn films case: Mumbai Police questions Sherlyn Chopra on her relation with Raj Kundra; she drags Rakhi Sawant's name in her statement

As we reported earlier, Mumbai Police had questioned Sherly Chopra, yesterday, 6th August, in the Raj Kundra porn film case, following her accusations that he had molested her and even confided in her of sharing a “complicated” relationship with wife Shilpa Shetty. Now, from what we've learned, the major point raised during Sherlyn Chopra's 8-hour police interrogation revolved around her relation with Raj Kundra, and it looks like the former Playboy playmate didn't hold back in her quest to see to it that his alleged victims get justice. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned for 8 hours; says, 'Cops want to bust this racket; I want justice for all the victims'

Elaborating how she was questioned about her involvement with Raj Kundra, Sherly Chopra said in a press conference, "They (the cops) asked, 'Raj Kundra k sath mere kaise sambandh the (what was your equation with Raj Kundra)'and what about the other companies owned by him, do you have any information about them? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket. The property cell officers told me that this is not a vendetta against any person but we want to bust this pornography racket. So, I want to request everyone through your medium (media/news) that if anyone knows anything related to this racket, please come forward and share the information with the police."

What was surprising that she also reproached Rakhi Sawant while addressing the media, adding the media about husband, by adding, "People like Rakhi Sawant, who comes forward and says that Raj Kundra is this, Shilpa Shetty is that, 'Jai jai kaar karte hain (praise them sky high)', should understand that they shouldn't make any generic statements without checking the facts."

A Mumbai Sessions Court had announced on Thursday, 6th August, that it'll be hearing bail applications of Raj Kundra and his business associate, Ryan Thorp, on 10th August.