Raj Kundra porn films case: No clean chit for Shilpa Shetty yet; Sherlyn Chopra to be a witness – reports

Raj Kundra is ruling the headlines thanks to his arrest in a pornography-related case. He was arrested on July 19 and there has been no relief for him since then. Yesterday, the court extended his judicial custody for 14 more days. He was then taken to Arthur Road Jail after medical examination. Meanwhile, wife and actress was also interrogated in this case. Latest reports suggest that she hasn't been given a clean chit yet.

As reported by ANI, Shilpa has not been given a clean chit in this case as all the possible angles are being probed. The tweet made by the agency read, "Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch official." Further, it was also reported that Sherlyn Chopra has turned an eye witness in this case and will be recording her statement. "Other directors of Viaan Industries (Raj Kundra's company) will also be called for statements as and when needed. Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been called for a statement as a witness in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch official," tweeted ANI.

Pornography case | Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch official — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

As per the reports, Raj Kundra is booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides other sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

It was earlier reported that the Crime Branch may clone Shilpa Shetty's phone for further investigation. A raid was also carried out at Shilpa and Raj's residence in Juhu. Reportedly, a massive showdown took place between Raj and Shilpa as the actress scolded him for getting involved in such things.