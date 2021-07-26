Raj Kundra porn films case: Police investigating Kundra's links to other alleged porn apps besides Hotshots – deets inside

There seems to be no end to the woes for Raj Kundra, and they're hitting him fast and furious (pun unintended) one after another. After being arrested for his involvement in the Hotshots app, which his partner and model Gehana Vasisth as also his lawyer and wife Shilap Shetty have claimed to be erotic content and not porn (for the uninitiated, there's a big difference between the two), Mumbai Police have decided to investigate Raj Kundra for more linkups to other alleged porn apps, particularly in the wake of Hotshots being removed from play stores some time ago. Also Read - Gehana Vasisth REVEALS Raj Kundra had plans to cast Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another

The cops believe that Raj Kundra set up a few other apps after the removal of Hotshots from most legal app downloading platforms, with two to three apps in particular holding their interest, which they feel have been streaming pornographic content. Now, according to a source close to what has become known as the 'porn films case', the team of Mumbai cops that are investigating the case are going to probe the matter further for Raj Kundra's possible involvement in similar adult content apps. Talk about troubles piling up all at once.

Meanwhile, had explicitly denied any knowledge of her husband's business activities during a 6-hour grilling by Mumbai Police and in a statement, has also revealed that as per her knowledge, the Hotshots app only deals with erotica, which is poles apart from pornographic material, adding that certain content on OTT platforms has even more obscene content. According to another source, Shilpa came under the scanner as she had earleir resigned from her director's position at Viaan Industries, the same company behind the Hotshots app, hence raising suspicion if she benefited in any way from the profit earned via the production and distribution of what the cops are insisting to be porn films.