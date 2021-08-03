Raj Kundra porn films case: Shamita Shetty comes out in support of sister Shilpa Shetty; here's what she has to say

Thanks to Raj Kundra's porn films case, 's name is also ruling the headlines. As per the reports, the actress was interrogated by the police in this case. There are several reports suggesting that Raj and Shilpa also had a showdown after he was taken home by the police when the raid was being conducted. Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty broke her silence and released a statement on Instagram. She received tremendous love and support from her friends and family including sister . Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Amid Raj Kundra's porn films case, fans share their opinion on whether Shilpa Shetty should return as the judge of the show or not – view poll result

On Shilpa Shetty's statement, sister Shamita Shetty dropped a comment saying, "I love u my munki and with you always through thick n thin .. always @theshilpashetty." Actor too dropped a comment saying, "You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family." called her a woman with the most beautiful heart. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty FINALLY speaks up on Raj Kundra porn films controversy; says, 'the past few days have been challenging, full of rumours, accusations, trolling'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In the statement released by Shilpa Shetty, she requested all to respect her and her family's privacy in tough times. She also asserted that they do not deserve media trials and let the law take it course. She stated that she is a law-abiding citizen and she has full faith in Indian judiciary.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a pornography-related case. He was charged for reportedly producing and distributing adult content through various channels. As per the reports, the Bombay High Court has reserved its order in a plea made by Raj Kundra challenging his arrest and seeking immediate release from Arthur Road Jail. Along with him, reportedly a few more people involved in the pornography distribution racket have also been arrested. Watch this space for more updates.